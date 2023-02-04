Which teams are in semifinals of Ranji Trophy 2022-23?

Saurashtra beat Punjab by 71 runs in the second quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in Rajkot on Saturday, February 4 to confirm their place in the semis of the tournament.

Chasing 252 to book their place in the last four, Punjab resumed their second innings on Day 5 at 52/2. However, they were all-out for 180 in 89.1 overs. Parth Bhut was the bowling star for Saurashtra, claiming 5/89 in 33 overs.

Having dismissed the Punjab openers on Day 4, the left-arm spinner added the scalps of Siddarth Kaul (10), Mandeep Singh (45) and Mayank Markande (2) to sink Punjab’s hopes of qualifying for the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja chipped in with 3/56, while Yuvrajsinh Dodiya claimed 2/35.

Bhut was the obvious choice for Player of the Match for his stunning all-round performances. He scored 111* and 51 with the willow to go with his eight wickets in the match.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: The semifinal line-up

Before Saurashtra, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka booked their respective spots in the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on Friday. Bengal beat Jharkhand by nine wickets in the first quarterfinal, played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Karnataka hammered Uttarakhand by an innings and 281 runs in the third quarterfinal at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In the fourth quarterfinal, Madhya Pradesh got the better of Andhra by five wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

The semifinals of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will be played from February 8 to 12. Bengal will take on Madhya Pradesh in the first semis at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Karnataka will take on Saurashtra in the second semifinal at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

February 8-12: 1st semifinal: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh (9 AM IST), Indore

February 8-12: 2nd semifinal: Karnataka vs Saurashtra (9 AM IST), Bengaluru

Where to watch Live Streaming of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semifinals?

The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches are being live streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

When is the final of Ranji Trophy 2022-23?

The winners of the semifinals will meet in the Ranji Trophy final, which will be played from February 16 to 20.

