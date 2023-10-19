Who has claimed the most wickets for India against Bangladesh in ODIs?

India will face Bangladesh in match number 17 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Team India have made a fantastic start to their World Cup campaign, winning three in three, and are second in the points table. They began with a six-wicket win over Australia and followed it up with thumping wins against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Men in Blue will look to continue their impressive run when they face Bangladesh on Thursday. The latter are sixth in the 2023 World Cup points table with one win and two losses from three matches. If we look at the head-to-head ODI record between India and Bangladesh, the former enjoys a 31-8 lead. India have also won three of the four one-day World Cup clashes between the two sides.

Looking at Team India’s leading wicket-takers against Bangladesh in one-dayers, former pacer and current chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar heads the list. In eight ODIs against Bangladesh, Agarkar claimed 16 wickets at an average of 17.93 and an economy rate of 4.04. His best of 3/18 came in Dhaka in 2003 during the TVS Cup, a game India won by 200 runs.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja features second on the list. In 12 matches, he has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 36.91 and an economy rate of 4.52. Jadeja’s best against Bangladesh in ODIs, 4/29, was registered in the 2018 Super 4 match in Dubai.

Apart from Jadeja, Zaheer Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar also claimed 12 scalps each against Bangladesh in ODIs from nine and 12 games, respectively. Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is next on the list. He has claimed 10 wickets in just four matches, averaging 17 at an economy rate of 4.51 and a best of 4/55.

Most wickets for India against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup

Among Indian bowlers with the most wickets against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup, Munaf Patel is a surprise name at the top of the list. He claimed six wickets in two matches at an average of 14.50 and an economy rate of 4.70. Patel registered figures of 4/48 in India’s 87-run triumph over Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2011.

Bumrah and Umesh Yadav feature second on the list with four wickets from one game each. The former claimed 4/55 in the 2019 World Cup match in Birmingham, while Yadav picked up 4/31 in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final in Melbourne.

Further, Zaheer Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Hardik Pandya have claimed three wickets each in the ODI World Cup against Bangladesh.