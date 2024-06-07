Who is the coach of the USA cricket team in the 2024 T20 World Cup?

The United States Of America (USA) cricket team forged the greatest moment in their history to date as they secured a win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Thursday (June 6) in New York. With the associate nation pulling off a monumental upset, it's interesting to know who is in their coaching staff, especially who is the head coach.

April 2024 saw the appointment of Stuart Law as USA's head coach. He succeeded Kevin Darlington, who was in the interim capacity. Former Australian batter Law has had stints with Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka on an interim basis. He has also coached Bangladesh's U19 team and has been in various similar roles within Australia.

The Queenslander started his campaign by helping the national team defeat Bangladesh in a series just before the showpiece event. The North American nation started their T20 World Cup campaign with a resounding win over Canada.

USA defeat Pakistan in Super Over in T20 World Cup 2024

Saurabh Netravalkar bowled the Super over for USA. (Credits: Twitter)

Monank Patel and his men tied the contest after reaching Pakistan's total of 159 as Nitish Kumar slammed a last-ball boundary. Mohammad Amir was sloppy in the super over as he bowled three wides, culminating in the hosts setting 19 to win for the Men in Green.

Babar Azam and company managed only one boundary in the super over, thereby making only 13 runs. Monank Patel earned the Player of the Match award for his 50 off 38 deliveries, an innings that set up the run-chase for the home side. With two wins, the home team is on the top of the table and on pole position to reach the Super 8 stage.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will next face India on Sunday (June 9) in New York, hoping to resurrect their campaign. India started their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland and have lost only one match in eight T20 World Cup outings against Pakistan.

