Young fast bowler Ihsanullah made headlines in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 while playing for the Multan Sultans. Playing in his maiden PSL, the 20-year-old has already made a name for himself with his express pace and accuracy.

The right-arm pacer, who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district, has proved too hot to handle for opposition batters. He grabbed the eyeballs when he dismissed former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed with a 150.4 kmph delivery. Ihsanullah picked up five wickets in that game, returning with figures of 5/12 against Quetta Gladiators.

He has already picked up 12 wickets from five games in the PSL 2023 and is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Ihsanullah has also bowled at a decent economy rate of 5.54 and an excellent average of 9.08. Riding on his superb performance, Multan Sultans are currently at the top of the table with eight points from five matches.

Ihsanullah was spotted by former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on the domestic circuit. Upon his recommendation, he was added to the national squad for the Test series against New Zealand by the interim selection committee headed by Shahid Afridi.

So far, he has played seven first-class and 11 List-A games, picking up 22 and 25 wickets, respectively. His ability to bowl at different phases of the game makes him the go-to bowler for any skipper.

"Umran Malik se upar karunga, 160 karunga" - Ihsanullah vouches to break Indian pacer's record

Young Indian fast bowler Umran Malik has taken the cricketing world by storm with his raw pace. Since impressing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League, Umran has already made his international debut in white-ball formats.

Into his early 20s, Umran has already scaled 157 kph and has been consistently hitting the 150 kph mark. Ihsanullah wishes to break Umran's record and touch the 160-kmph mark.

“Inshallah, koshish karunga," he told reporters. "Umran Malik ne jo 157kph pe ball kiya hai, main koshish karunga uss se upar karunga. Umran Malik se upar karunga, 160 karunga. (God willing, I will try. Umran Malik had recorded 157kph, I will try to break his record. I will be aiming for the 160kph mark)."

The youngster has also expressed his wish to dismiss star Indian batter Virat Kohli one day. While it is early for the Pakistan pacer, he has already taken a step in the right direction.

