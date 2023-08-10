“Who would Marcus Stoinis be to someone in the NBA/NFL?” - Photographer reacts after video of him failing to recognize Aussie cricketer goes viral

USA photographer David Guerrero has shared a cheeky post on social media after a video of him failing to recognize Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis went viral.

On Wednesday, August 9, a video of Stoinis vacationing with his girlfriend Sarah Czaenuch in New York, USA was widely shared on social media. In the clip, the duo are seen ambling down a road when the photographer Guerrero approaches them for some pictures.

After approaching the couple, Guerrero shows them some of his pictures, which impresses both Stoinis and Sarah Czaenuch. He then goes on to ask the duo, where they are from to which both simultaneously reply “Australia”. The photographer replies that he loves the Ashes, which makes it clear that he had not recognized Stoinis.

After Guerrero shared the video on his X account, a number of cricket fans were surprised that the lensman did not know who Stoinis was. A lot of them commented on the video and informed that he had not clicked a layman, but a cricket star.

Later, Guerrero took to social media again and shared a cheeky query, which went as follows:

“To my cricket fans who would Marcus Stoinis be to someone in the NBA/NFL?”

One of the users reeplied LeBron James, while another said that if he accidentally covers Virat Kohli, he would become the world's biggest photographer.

Stoinis recently represented San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2023

Stoinis (33) was part of San Francisco Unicorns in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA. He scored 74 runs in five matches at an average of 14.80 and a strike rate of 117.46, with a best of 37. The all-rounder also picked up two wickets.

Having made his international debut in 2015, Stoinis has represented Australia in 60 ODIs and 51 T20Is. The right-handed batter has scored 1326 runs at an average of 28.21 and a strike rate of 92.53, with one hundred and six fifties. In T20Is, he has notched up 803 runs at a strike rate of 147.33, with two half-centuries.

With the ball, the all-rounder has picked up 40 wickets in ODIs and 18 in T20Is.