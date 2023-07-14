Mohammad Mohsin stole the show in the inaugural contest of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America. The leg-spinner, representing the Faf du Plessis-led Texas Super Kings (TSK), wreaked havoc against the Los Angeles Knight Riders with a spell of 3-0-8-4.

The Pakistani-born American showcased his skills in the second innings after TSK posted a formidable total of 181-6 earlier on the back of Devon Conway's half-century. Mohsin claimed the wickets of opposition skipper Sunil Narine, Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, and Lockie Ferguson to help TSK seal a dominant 69-run win to kickstart their campaign.

The spinner was introduced into the attack in the 10th over and had a great platform following a brilliant opening spell by Rusty Theron and Gerard Coetzee. However, he still had to bowl against the left-handed Sunil Narine and the raging Andre Russell.

Mohsin only conceded six runs in his first over and proceeded to claim two wickets in his next over. The lower-order batters had no reply to his variations as the Los Angeles Knight Riders crumbled with little resistance.

Who is Mohammad Mohsin?

The 27-year-old was born in Peshawar and made his first-class debut during the 2015-16 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he ended up wicketless. He made his List-A debut three years later.

Mohsin has played a total of seven first-class matches, claiming eight wickets at an average of 25.62. As far as his stint in List-A cricket goes, he has taken eight wickets in seven matches at an economy of 4.97.

Mohsin has also played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was initially drafted in by the Peshawar Zalmi during the 2020 PSL Draft. He made his debut against the Karachi Kings and finished with figures of 1-35 from his four overs.

As far as his endeavors off the field are concerned, he graduated from the University of Engineering and Technology in Peshawar in Computer Science and also held a keen interest in other sports like basketball, badminton, and table tennis apart from cricket. Mohsin is also a huge admirer of the legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. He met his role model in Washington last year.

Apart from his reliable leg spin, he is also a very capable batter with a fifty in his List A debut. Mohsin's batting has considerably improved since his switch to the USA. He scored a splendid hundred in the Dallas Premier League and was eventually roped in by TSK as a domestic wild-card pick.

Will Mohammad Mohsin be one of the breakout stars from the inaugural edition of the MLC? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes