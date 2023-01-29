Who is Parshavi Chopra? - India's leading wicket-taker at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Parshavi Chopra stole the show in the first-ever ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup tournament by scalping the most wickets for Team India. Donning the blue jersey at the mega event in South Africa, Chopra picked up 11 wickets in six matches and helped the team become the champions.

Not many fans knew about Parshavi Chopra's talent and skills prior to the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 competition, but the young leg-spinner has now become a popular name owing to her tremendous form in the recently concluded tournament.

Shedding some light on her numbers in the tournament, Parshavi played six matches for the India Women's U19 team. She picked up 13 wickets for the team at a miserly economy rate of 3.66. The opposition batters struggled to pick up her deliveries and rarely managed to play big shots against her.

Chopra maintained a phenomenal bowling strike rate of 11.4. She also bowled a couple of maiden overs in the tournament, while her best bowling performance of 4/5 came against Sri Lanka Women U19 in Potchefstroom.

Facts you need to know about Parshavi Chopra

As mentioned ahead, Parshavi Chopra was not a well-known name in the cricket world before the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Chopra was born on May 10, 2006, in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. As of this writing, she is 16 years and 264 days old.

Chopra is a bowling all-rounder who made a massive impact with the ball while playing for India U19s in 2023. She has the potential to become one of the best leg-spinners in women's cricket history.

Cricket Updates @TheCricPerson Parshavi Chopra in this U-19 women's World Cup:



4-0-15-1

3-0-13-1

2-0-11-0

4-1-5-4

4-1-20-3 - In Semifinal.

4-0-13-2 - In Final.



The future superstar of Indian cricket! Parshavi Chopra in this U-19 women's World Cup:4-0-15-13-0-13-12-0-11-04-1-5-44-1-20-3 - In Semifinal.4-0-13-2 - In Final.The future superstar of Indian cricket! https://t.co/T7x3BvY3Fe

Chopra will likely be among the top picks at the upcoming player auction of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). Capri Global have bought the Lucknow-based franchise in the WPL. It should not be a surprise if they go all out for Chopra because of the local connection.

