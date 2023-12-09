Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield was sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 1 crore at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction in Mumbai on Saturday, December 9.

The development comes after Litchfield became the joint-fastest batter alongside New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine to slam a half-century (18 balls) in T20Is, which came against West Indies Women earlier this year.

Litchfield, who was the first player to be sold at the WPL 2024 auction, led to a bidding war between Gujarat and UP Warriorz. Her base price was INR 30 lakh but she was eventually sold for INR 1 crore.

The left-handed batter amassed 279 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 132.85 for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred Women last season.

The 20-year-old smashed an unbeaten 78 off 92 deliveries on her ODI debut against Pakistan Women in January this year. She then impressed with scores of unbeaten 67 and 106 versus Pakistan Women and Ireland Women, respectively.

Phoebe Litchfield scored 309 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 130.37, including two half-centuries, in the recently concluded Women's Big Bash League.

“I’m going to get in the gym and try to hit more sixes” – Phoebe Litchfield

Phoebe Litchfield, who smashed 14 sixes in as many 2023 WBBL innings, expressed her wish to hit more sixes in a recent interview. She told cricket.com.au:

"I'd really like to hit more sixes. I'm going to get in the gym and try to hit more sixes. That's the plan."

Litchfield added:

"I think over the past 12 months I've learnt a lot about my game and on the mental side of it.”

Australia captain Alyssa Healy has also backed Litchfield for her power-hitting abilities following her maiden international century against Ireland. She told cricket.com.au:

"I think she's always had the talent, she's always had the skill. It's just learning about when to play the shots and what's the right one at the right time. But I think she's gained some confidence at the international level.”

Phoebe Litchfield will now look to change the fortunes of Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the points table with just two wins in eight games in the inaugural WPL season.

