Who is Saif Hassan? 5 interesting facts about Bangladesh opener who won POTM in SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 match

Bangladesh opener Saif Hassan led the charge as they defeated Sri Lanka in their Super 4s clash of the Asia Cup 2025. The match was played on Saturday, September 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asked to bat first, Sri Lanka finished their 20 overs at 168/7, with former skipper Dasun Shanaka shining with a brilliant unbeaten 64 off 37 balls, including three fours and six sixes. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman impressed with figures of 3/20 in his four overs.

In reply, Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan for a two-ball duck, but his opening partner Saif played a brilliant knock of 61 off 45 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes. In the middle order, Towhid Hridoy scored 58 off 37 balls, including four fours and two sixes. Bangladesh clinched the win by four wickets with one ball to spare, with Saif Hassan named Player of the Match for his fifty.

On that note, this article takes a look at five interesting facts about opener Saif, who helped Bangladesh secure victory in their first Super 4s match against Sri Lanka.

#1 Saif Hassan’s mother has Sri Lankan roots

Saif Hassan was born on October 30, 1998, in Saudi Arabia to a Bangladeshi father and a mother of Sri Lankan descent, where his parents had met, according to Cricket 97. During the post-game conference following the match against Sri Lanka, he said that he hasn’t yet visited his mother’s family in the Island Nation and added:

“I haven’t even been to Sri Lanka yet, haven’t visited mom’s family there, so I don’t really know. But today’s innings was definitely special.”

#2 Started taking cricket seriously after moving to Bangladesh from Saudi Arabia

During an interview with ESPNcricinfo in 2020, Saif Hassan stated that he used to play cricket casually in Saudi Arabia and began taking his training seriously after moving back to Bangladesh in his teenage years. He said:

“I used to play a little in Saudi Arabia, but I started to take training seriously at the Dhanmondi Cricket Academy. I played third-division qualifying matches for the club. I try to go there every time I am free and bat for long hours."

#3 Became the youngest player in Bangladesh to score a first-class double century in 2017

At 18 years and 65 days old, Saif Hassan became the youngest batter in Bangladesh to score a first-class double century, representing Dhaka Division against Barisal Division in January 2017 during the Tier 1 National Cricket League.

He scored 204 runs off 410 balls, hitting 20 fours and one six. Dhaka Division went on to win the match by an innings and 78 runs.

#4 Saif Hassan led Bangladesh in the 2018 U-19 World Cup

Saif Hassan captained the Bangladesh side during the 2018 U-19 World Cup, where the team finished sixth. He played six matches in the tournament, scoring 174 runs in as many innings at an average of 29.00, with a strike rate of 89.69, including two fifties.

#5 Captained Bangladesh in the 2023 Asian Games

Saif Hassan also captained the Bangladesh side during the 2023 Asian Games, where the team won the Bronze Medal after defeating Pakistan. He scored 51 runs in three games at an average of 25.50, including a fifty.

Looking at his international career so far, the 26-year-old has featured in six Tests, scoring 159 runs at an average of 14.45. In T20Is, he has played 10 matches, amassing 191 runs at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 116.46, including two fifties.

