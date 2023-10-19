Who has scored most runs for India against Bangladesh in ODIs?

Team India take on Bangladesh in match number 17 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (October 19).

The Men in Blue are second in the points table with three wins from as many games. They beat Australia by six wickets, Afghanistan by eight wickets and Pakistan by seven wickets. Meanwhile, Bangladesh began with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan but have since gone down to England and New Zealand.

In the head-to-head battle in ODIs, the Men in Blue have a significant 31-8 over Bangladesh. Looking at Team India’s leading run-getters against Bangladesh in one-dayers, Virat Kohli tops the list.

The seasoned batter has notched up 807 runs in 15 games at an average of 67.25 and a strike rate of 101.25, with four hundreds and three fifties. Kohli’s highest ODI score against Bangladesh is 136, which was in registered Fatullah in 2014 during the Asia Cup.

Captain Rohit Sharma is second on the list of Indian batters with most runs against Bangladesh in one-dayers. In 16 games, he has scored 738 runs at an average of 56.76 and a strike rate of 96.09, with three tons and as many fifties.

His highest of 137 against Bangladesh came in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal in Melbourne. Rohit also scored tons against Bangladesh in the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinal in Birmingham and the 2019 World Cup league game at the same venue.

Former opener Gautam Gambhir is third on the list of Indian batters with most runs against Bangladesh in ODIs. He scored 592 runs in 11 games at an average of 59.20 and a strike rate of 90.79, with two hundreds and three fifties.

Former India captain MS Dhoni (569 runs from 21 games) and Virender Sehwag (503 runs from 12 games) complete the top five list.

Most runs for India against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup

Captain Rohit Sharma holds the record for the Indian batter who has notched up the most runs against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup.

In two games, he has smashed 241 runs at an average of 120.50 and a strike rate of 110.55 with two centuries. He scored 137 off 126 in 2015 in Melbourne in the second quarterfinal and 104 off 92 in Birmingham in the 2019 edition.

Sehwag is second on the list with 177 runs from two games. He clobbered 175 off 140 in Mirpur in 2011.

Kohli (129 runs from three games), KL Rahul (77 runs from one game) and Sourav Ganguly (66 runs from one game) complete the top five list among India batters with the most runs against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup.