Who won the TNPL 2022 match, MP vs RTW - Match 27?

The Madurai Panthers faced the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the 27th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Sunday. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem hosted this contest.

Ruby Trichy Warriors skipper Rahil Shah won the toss and put the Madurai Panthers in to bat first. The Panthers’ batters contributed as they posted 136 on the board.

Balchander Anirudh top-scored for them with 34 whereas Sunny Sandhu played a fantastic cameo of 24* off just eight balls.

The Warriors bowled beautifully and kept a check on the scoring rate. M Poiyamozhi picked up two wickets and the other bowlers also chipped in as they picked up six wickets in total.

The Warriors got off to a solid start as their openers in Amith Sathvik (23) and Santosh Shiv (31) contributed. Both fell inside the tenth over and the other batters failed to contribute.

They failed to adapt to the conditions as they lost their last eight wickets for 34 runs and were bundled out on 100 in the 19th over to lose the game by 36 runs.

Jagatheesan Kousik starred with the ball for the Panthers, finishing with four wickets. Kiran Akash and Varun Chakaravarthy also chipped in with a couple of scalps each as they completed a convincing victory over the Warriors.

Madurai Panthers (MP) finish the league stages on a high

The Madurai Panthers in action. (Image Courtesy: News18)

The Madurai Panthers had already qualified for the playoffs prior to this fixture. They beat the Ruby Trichy Warriors in their last league game and finished with 10 points in third spot in the points table.

The bowlers displayed a brilliant performance to defend 136 successfully. They will be riding with confidence and will look to repeat their performance while facing the Lyca Kovai Kings in the eliminator.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors had already been knocked out of the competition before this game.

They struggled in this year's competition and hoped to finish the season on a high, but a dismal performance from their batters against the Panthers resulted in their fifth loss, finishing with only four points to their name.

They will hope for a much better performance next season.

