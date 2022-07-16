Who won the TNPL match 2022, CSG vs DD - Match 21?

Match 21 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) saw the Chepauk Super Gillies take on the Dindigul Dragons at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Chepauk Super Gillies skipper Kaushik Gandhi won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision paid off as they picked up wickets upfront and reduced the Dindigul Dragons to 26/3 at the end of the powerplay. Ravichandran Ashwin and Mani Bharathi led the recovery work. They laid the foundation for a strong finish.

R Vivek, coming in to bat in the 12th over, played a blinder off a knock. He hit four boundaries and as many sixes to remain unbeaten on 61 off just 38 balls to help his side post 138 on the board. Sonu Yadav of the Chepauk Super Gillies starred with the ball, finishing with two wickets.

The Super Gillies had a solid start to the chase. Kaushik Gandhi and Narayan Jagadeesan put a solid opening stand. Both Gandhi and Jagadeesan scored 44 and 31 respectively, which helped them get closer to the target.

They lost five wickets in the process but got across the line with four balls to spare. Karaparambil Monish picked up two wickets and tried hard but failed to defend the total.

Chepauk Super Gillies register their third win on the trot in TNPL 2022

The Chepauk Super Gillies team (Image Courtesy: Scroll. in)

The Chepauk Super Gillies didn’t have the best of starts to their title defense in TNPL 2022, losing their first two games but have turned the tables around. They have won their next three games comprehensively and have found the right combination. They are in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs and will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going.

Dindigul Dragons suffered their fourth loss of the competition. They have only managed to win two games and are desperate for a change in fortunes. The batters of the Dragons failed to contribute and need to step up in their next game. They only have one game remaining in TNPL 2022 and need to be on their toes to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

