Who won the TNPL match 2022, LKK vs SS - Match 11?

The eleventh match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 saw the Lyca Kovai Kings lock horns against the Salem Spartans at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on July 6.

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision backfired as Gopinath of the Spartans got his team off to a flying start. He scored 41 off just 18 balls but his dismissal in the seventh over helped the Kings pull back things.

The Spartans lost their way after the powerplay and kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage to score 146 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Tanwar and Balu Surya picked up three wickets each for the Kings while K Vignesh also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

The Kings lost their opener in Ganga Sridhar Raju early in the chase but J Suresh Kumar and Sai Sudharsan steadied the ship. The duo put up a solid 111-run stand for the second wicket.

Kumar departed on 64 in the 15th over but Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 56 to guide his side across the line in the 17th over. M Ganesh Moorthi and skipper Murugan Ashwin picked up a wicket each for the Spartans but they failed to defend the total.

An all-round performance helps Lyca Kovai Kings grab their first win of TNPL 2022

The Lyca Kovai Kings were struggling in the competition before this game. They had played two games and lost both. The side needed something special to turn the tables around and grab their first win of the competition.

The bowlers stepped up to restrict Spartans to a low total and the batters then stepped up to chase down the total comfortably with eight wickets in hand.

The Lyca Kovai Kings have won their first game of this competition. Meanwhile, the Spartans continue to remain at the bottom of the table as they have lost both games so far. The side are yet to register a win in the competition and will have to be at their absolute best to change their fortunes in their next fixture.

