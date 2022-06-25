Who won the TNPL match 2022, MP vs CSG - Match 3?

The third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 saw Madurai Panthers take on Chepauk Super Gillies at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The Panthers emerged victorious.

Madurai Panthers captain NS Chaturved won the toss and opted to bowl first. Their bowlers bowled brilliantly as the Super Gillies batters never got going. Only three batters managed to get into double digits as they ended their innings at 135-8.

Uthirasamy Sasidev was the lone good performer with the bat as he scored 58 off 43 deliveries. Harish Kumar’s unbeaten knock of 39 helped the Super Gillies post a respectable total on the board. Kiran Akash for Panthers picked up three wickets, while Varu Chakaravarthy also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

Madurai Panthers got off to a solid start, scoring 48 at the end of the powerplay, losing one wicket. Bhalchander Anirudh, coming at No. 3, played a fabulous knock. They kept losing wickets at the other end, but Anirudh stood tall and brought up his fifty.

The Panthers lost six wicket,s but Anirudh remained unbeaten on 58 off 41 deliveries to help his team chase down their target in the penultimate over. R Alexander starred with the ball for the Super Gillies, finishing with figures of 3-20 in his four overs.

Madurai Panthers get off to a winning start in TNPL campaign

Madurai Panthers in action (Image Courtesy: News18)

The Madurai Panthers have got off to a perfect start to this year’s TNPL and will look to carry forward their momentum in their next game.

The Chepauk Super Gillies, meanwhile, lost their opening game of the competition against the Nellai Royal Kings. They failed to bounce back, as they suffered another loss in their next game. The defending champions have to be at their absolute best to turn the tables around.

