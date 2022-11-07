Who won yesterday's match: SA vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40

Netherlands beat South Africa by 13 runs in yesterday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval. The shock result knocked the Proteas out of yet another World Cup after they looked like one of the strongest contenders for the title.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. They needed to come up with an efficient bowling performance to restrict the Dutch to as low a total as possible. Anrich Nortje was brilliant with figures of 1/10 from his four overs. However, Kagiso Rabada (0/37 from 3 overs) and Lungi Ngidi (0/35 from 3 overs) had off days as the Proteas allowed Netherlands to post a challenging 158/4 on the board.

The opening partnership added 58 before Stephan Myburgh (37) slog-swept Aiden Markram to deep midwicket. Max O'Dowd scored 29 but could not accelerate as he took 31 balls for it. He eventually perished to Keshav Maharaj, caught at long-off.

Tom Cooper (35 off 19) played a terrific cameo to lift the batting side. He struck two fours and as many sixes before miscuing a slog-sweep of Maharaj. The game-changing performance, however, came from Colin Ackermann (41* off 26). He slammed three fours and two sixes to provide the Netherlands innings with the much-needed final flourish.

South Africa were not switched-on the in chase. It showed in their poor shot selection. Quinton de Kock (13) ran down the track to Fred Klaassen and was caught behind. There was no miracle from skipper Temba Bavuma (20), who was bowled by Paul van Meekeren as he shuffled too far across his stumps.

Brandon Glover dismissed Rilee Rossouw (25) and David Miller (17), while Klaassen got the better of Aiden Markram (17). The Proteas had, rather shockingly, collapsed to 112/5 by the 16th over. Glover claimed his third when he had Wayne Parnell (0) caught behind.

South Africa’s last hope of reaching the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals went with Heinrich Klaasen (21), who slashed Bas de Leede to deep midwicket. 145/8 was all the Proteas managed as a promising World Cup campaign, not for the first time, came to an abrupt end.

Who won Man of the Match in SA vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Dutch opener Myburgh laid the foundation for a challenging total with an impresssive 37. Cooper scored 35 at a rapid pace before Ackermann took the attack to the South African camp in the death overs. Coming to their bowling, Glover claimed three wickets, while Klaassen and De Leede got two each.

For South Africa, pacer Nortje was outstanding with figures of 1/10. Left-arm spinner Maharaj also chipped in with a couple.

Ackermann was named Player of the Match for his game-changing knock which stunned the fancied Proteas.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes