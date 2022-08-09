Who won yesterday's The Hundred 2022 match, LNS vs MNR - Match 6?

The London Spirit beat the Manchester Originals by a hefty 52 runs in Match 6 of The Hundred 2022 on Monday, August 8.

Eoin Morgan chose to bat first after winning the coin toss, but the Spirit didn’t get off to the greatest of starts as they lost Adam Rossington for a duck. The duo of Zak Crawley and Glenn Maxwell then steadied the ship, taking their team past the Powerplay.

Tom Hartley got a crucial breakthrough for the Originals, dismissing Maxwell. However, a 50-run partnership between Spirit skipper Morgan and Crawley put them in a commanding position to finish well. Morgan once again looked in great touch, scoring a quickfire 37 off just 24 deliveries.

Parkinson and Walter struck twice in the space of nine deliveries to remove both set batters for the Spirit. With two new batters at the crease, it was up to Kieron Pollard to apply the finishing touches.

Pollard was back in competitive cricket after a brief hiatus, but turned up brilliantly for the Spirit. He clobbered an unbeaten 34 runs off just 11 deliveries, which included four maximums and a solitary boundary.

Thanks to Pollard's exploits, the London Spirit finished with a flurry and ended up with 160 runs on the board as they looked for their second win in The Hundred 2022.

Chasing a stiff target of 161, the Manchester Originals needed to get off to a brisk start. The early loss of Jos Buttler proved to be disastrous as the team depended on him to get them off to a brisk start.

The Originals batters struggled to keep up with the required run-rate and had to take risks with the pressure constantly mounting. Phil Salt, who ended up with 36 to his name, kept losing partners as the Originals lost wickets at regular intervals.

From 39/1 they were reduced to 53/4. A lot rested on the shoulders of Andre Russell to pull their team back from deep trouble, but he didn’t turn up and was dismissed for just five. Eventually, the Originals were bundled out pretty cheaply for just 108, conceding a 52-run victory to the London Spirit.

Jordan Thompson was brilliant with the ball for the Spirit, scalping four wickets which dented the chances of Manchester Originals doing well in the chase. Liam Dawson and Mason Crane helped the cause with a couple of wickets apiece as well.

The Hundred 2022: London Spirit sit firm atop the table thanks to two straight wins

With their comprehensive win over the Manchester Originals, the London Spirit made it two out of two and sit atop The Hundred's standings. They seem to have picked up the momentum and will look to continue their winning run.

The Originals, meanwhile, have now suffered two losses on the trot in The Hundred this year. They need to pick themselves up and look to get their first win of the season in their next match.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra