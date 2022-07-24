Who won yesterday's TNPL 2022 match, DD vs SS - Match 28?

Match 28 of the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) saw Dindigul Dragons lock horns against the Salem Spartans at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

Salem Spartans captain Murugan Ashwin won the toss and opted to bat first. Daryl Ferrario scored 38 after coming in at three, while Pranav Kumar hit a cameo from 23* off just 15 deliveries to help his team post 124 on the board.

The Dragons’ bowlers bowled well, restricting the Spartans to a modest total. M Silambarasan and R Vivek picked up two wickets apiece, while the other bowlers also chipped in with wickets.

The Dragons had a worst possible start in response, as they lost their captain Hari Nishanth on the very first ball of the chase. Vimal Khumar stood tall against the Spartans’ bowlers, scoring 43 but lacked support from the other end. None of the batters contributedm as they were restricted to 106 at the end of their allotted 20 overs, falling short by 18 runs.

G Periyaswamy starred with the ball for the Spartans, picking up three wickets and giving away only 11 runs in his four overs. Murugan Ashwin and Rajendran Karthikeyan also picked up two scalps apiece to help their team defend their total successfully.

Salem Spartans (SS) register their first win in TNPL history

A glimpse of the Salem Spartans' practice session. (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

Salem Spartans had a TNPL season to forget but have finished on a high. After posting a competitive total on the board, their bowlers bowled brilliantly as they registered their first win of TNPL 2022. They didn’t win a single game last season, losingsix on the trot, but their players stepped up as they finally opened their account in the competition.

The Dragons, meanwhile, lost their way at the halfway stage of this competition and never recovered as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. They only won two games out of seven and finished in sixth position. Both teams will be disappointed with their campaigns so far and will look to come out hard in the next edition of the competition.

