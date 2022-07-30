Who won yesterday's TNPL 2022 match, LKK vs NRK - Qualifier 2?

The second qualifier saw the Luca Kovai Kings take on the Nellai Royal Kings at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. It was a nail-biting contest and the Lyca Kovai Kings managed to finish on the winning side to qualify for the final on Sunday.

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Nellai Royal Kings got off to a solid start, thanks to a good knock of 34 from Sri Neranjan.

Baba Aparajith looked good for his 44 but Sanjay Yadav played an outstanding knock of 55 off 26 balls to shift the momentum back towards the Royal Kings.

G Ajitesh in the death overs played a sensational cameo of 32 off 13 balls to help his side post 208 on the board in their 20 overs. Abhishek Tanwar and Manish Ravi for the Lyca Kovai Kings picked up two wickets each with the ball.

It was a daunting task ahead of the Lyca Kovai Kings to chase down this mammoth total. Their batters contributed but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sai Sudharsan scored a fifty but lost his wicket at crucial juncture in the match.

However, skipper Shahrukh Khan went berserk right from the start of his innings as he remained unbeaten on 58 off just 24 balls to guide his side across the line on the last ball of the match.

Karthick Manikandan picked up three wickets with the ball but the side failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game by two wickets.

Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) reach their first-ever final in TNPL history

Shahrukh Khan is leading the Lyca Kovai Kings (Image Courtesy: News18)

The Lyca Kovai Kings have qualified for their first-ever final in TNPL history after beating the Nellai Royal Kings in the second qualifier. It was a high-scoring affair and the Kovai Kings managed to hold their nerves to get across the line.

There were plenty of ebbs and flows throughout the game but Shahrukh's men managed to get across the line to knock the Royal Kings out of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

The Nellai Royal Kings won six games on the trot but lost momentum in crunch time in the tournament.

They lost their last league game, lost to the Chepauk Super Gillies in the first qualifier and failed to turn the tables around in the second qualifier to get knocked out of the competition.

They will hope to go all the way in the next edition of TNPL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far