Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, DD vs MP - Match 13?

The Dindigul Dragons locked horns with the Madurai Panthers in the 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022). The Madurai Panthers completed a comprehensive victory over the Dindigul Dragons.

The Panthers skipper NS Chaturved won the toss and opted to bowl first. They got off to a brilliant start as they restricted the Dragons to 24 at the end of the powerplay. RS Mokit Hariharan top-scored for the Dindigul Dragons as he remained unbeaten on 43 off 31 balls.

Hariharan lacked support from the other end as they only managed to score 122 in their 20 overs. Sunny Sandhu bowled fantastically and finished with figures of 3/11 in his four overs, including a maiden. Varun Chakaravarthy also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

Experienced campaigner Arun Karthik led the charge at the top of the order for the Madurai Panthers. Along with Bhalchander, Karthik put up a solid partnership for the second wicket. Both Karthik (41) and Anirudh (51*) contributed as it helped them chase down the total in the 16th over. The Dragons tried hard but could only pick up three wickets as they lost the game by seven wickets.

Madurai Panthers grab their third win of the TNPL 2022

The Madurai Panthers in action (Image Courtesy: News18)

The Panthers got off to a brilliant start to the competition. They won their first two games but lost to the Nellai Royal Kings in their third outing of TNPL 2022. They needed to be on their toes and they stepped up to get back to winning ways. Their bowlers set the tone for them in the first innings and the batters then backed them to complete a comprehensive victory.

The Dindigul Dragons, on the other hand, have lost their third game of TNPL 2022. They did beat the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their last game but failed to carry forward the winning momentum. Their batters failed miserably and suffered a heavy loss in front of their home crowd. They will have to be on their toes in their next game to turn the tables around.

