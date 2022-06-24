Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, DD vs RTW - Match 2?

The second match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 saw the Dindigul Dragons take on Ruby Trichy Warriors at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Friday. It was a closely-fought contest and the Warriors managed to finish on the winning side.

Ruby Trichy Warriors skipper Rahil Shah won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Dragons got off to a solid start thanks to their skipper Hari Nishanth. They scored 47 inside the powerplay but lost two wickets, including that of Nishanth on 25. The Dragons failed to build partnerships in the middle phase as the Warriors bowled brilliantly and kept picking wickets at regular intervals.

A cameo from Lakshminarayanan Vignesh (32* off 20 balls) helped them finish their innings on 144/8. He was the top scorer for the Dragons. Ajay Krishna and Shah bowled brilliantly and picked up two wickets each. The other bowlers also chipped in with a wicket each.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors got off to a solid start but they lost both their openers inside the powerplay with 35 on the board. Nidhish Rajagopal and Adithya Ganesh joined hands and led the recovery work. The duo started to build a partnership and once settled, they started playing their strokes freely.

Unbeaten partnership between Rajagopal and Ganesh seals the game for Ruby Trichy Warriors

Rajagopal scored a fifty and Ganesh also looked good at the crease as the Dragons failed to create further inroads. Rajagopal and Ganesh remained unbeaten on 64 and 37, respectively, as their unbeaten partnership of 114 guided their side across the line.

The Warriors beat the Dragons by eight wickets to get off to a winning start to the competition. Manoj Kumar was the lone wicket-taker for the Dragons.

The Warriors' bowlers bowled brilliantly and then the batters backed up them nicely to help them get off to a winning start. The Dindigul Dragons failed to fire in unison and need to be on their toes to turn the tables around in their next fixture.

