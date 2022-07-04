Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, ITT vs DD - Match 9?

The ninth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 saw the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) lock horns with the Dindigul Dragons (DD) at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Monday, July 4.

Dindigul Dragons skipper Hari Nishanth won the toss and opted to bowl first. The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans got off to a steady start, scoring 42 at the end of the powerplay. They lost their way a bit in the middle overs as their batters got starts but failed to score big.

S Aravind top-scored with 32 to guide his team to 145/8. M Silambarasan picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Rangaraj Suthesh and Nishanth, who chipped in with a couple of scalps each.

The Tamizhans needed to be at their absolute best to defend this total. K Vishal Vaidhya and Nishanth got off to a solid start and scored at a brisk rate.

Nishanth departed on 25 but Vaidhya continued his rich form. He remained unbeaten on 84 off 57 balls and was well-supported by Mani Bharathi (38*) as they chased down the total in 18.1 overs.

Dindigul Dragons hand IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans their first loss

Hari Nishanth in action (Image Courtesy: Times of India)

Dindigul Dragons completed a comprehensive victory over the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The Tamizhans’ batters never got going as they got starts but failed to build partnerships. As a result, they could only manage to score 145, which they failed to defend.

The Dragons have got back to winning ways after suffering a loss in their last game against the Nellai Royal Kings. Their openers K Vishal Vaidhya and Hari Nishanth are in great touch. They are contributing heavily with the bat at the top of the order and are playing a key role for them in this year’s competition.

The Dragons have got the right combination and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in their upcoming games. The Tamizhans, meanwhile, will have to be at their absolute best to bounce back after suffering their first loss of TNPL 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far