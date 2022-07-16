Who won the TNPL match 2022, LKK vs ITT - Match 20?

Match 20 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 saw the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) take on the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Tamizhans got off to a solid start, scoring 56 at the end of the powerplay without losing a wicket.

Srikkanth Anirudha departed on 39 in the eighth over and his opening partner, S Aravind, was also dismissed on 27 in the 10th over. That led to a mini-collapse.

The Tamizhans kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the Lyca Kovai Kings restricted them to 157/7 at the end of their 20 overs. Balu Surya starred with the ball as he finished with figures of 3/19 in his four overs. S Ajith Ram also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

The Lyca Kovai Kings didn’t have the best of starts to the chase as they lost Ganga Sridhar Raju in the second over. Sai Sudharsan joined hands with J Suresh Kumar to start the recovery work. They played some excellent shots and the Tamizhans failed to create further in-roads.

Kumar and Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 83 and 68 respectively to help them chase down the total in the 16th over for a nine-wicket win. The Tamizhans didn’t have any answers to the pair as they failed to defend the total.

Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) get back to winning ways

Shahrukh Khan is leading Lyca Kovai Kings in TNPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: News18)

Lyca Kovai Kings won two games on the trot but failed to carry forward their winning momentum as they lost to the Chepauk Super Gillies in their next game.

They, however, displayed a solid performance in their match against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to get back to winning ways. They registered their third win of the competition and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in their next outing.

The Tamizhans, meanwhile, have lost their third game of this year’s competition. They are struggling a bit, having won only two games and will be eager to be at their best in their upcoming matches.

Their bowlers disappointed and failed to back up their batters against the Lyca Kovai Kings and will be hoping to grab two points when they take the field next time.

