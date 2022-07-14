Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, ITT vs SS - Match 18?

Match 18 of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) saw IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans lock horns against Salem Spartans at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Salem Spartans captain Murugan Ashwin won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Tamizhans openers Srikkanth Anirudha and S Aravind got off them to a solid start before their 57-run opening stand was broken in the eighth over.

The Spartans bowled brilliantly to pull back things. They kept picking wickets at regular intervals, restricting the Tamizhans to 135 in their allotted 20 overs. Darly Ferrario starred with the ball for the Spartans, finishing with figures of 2-21 in his four overs. Anirudha for the Tamizhans top-scored with 32, while Maan Bafna remained unbeaten on 29 to help them post a competitive total.

Chasing 136, the Spartans didn’t have the best of starts. Their batters failed to adapt to the conditions and never got going. Ravi Karthikeyan scored 36 off 25 deliveries but lacked support from the other end. They kept losing wickets regularly, getting bundled out on 103 in 19.2 overs.

The Tamizhans bowled beautifully. S Mohan Prasath picked up three wickets, giving away only 11 runs in his four overs. S Aravind and M Mohammed also picked up two scalps apiece as the Tamizhans defended their total successfully.

Salem Spartans remain winless in TNPL 2022

A glimpse of the Salem Spartans' practice session (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

The Spartans continue to struggle in this year’s TNPL. They suffered another loss and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Nothing has gone right for them so far, and they're nearly out of the competition. Their batters failed to step up against the Tamizhans as they suffered their fourth loss of TNPL 2022.

The Tamizhans, meanwhile, have registered their second win of the competition, not allowing the Spartans to get into the game. They are back to winning ways and will look to continue their momentum in their next outing as they strive to remain in the playoff race.

