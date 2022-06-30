Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, NRK vs DD - Match 7?

The Nellai Royal Kings faced the Dindigul Dragons in the seventh match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on June 30. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul hosted Thursday's exciting contest.

The seventh game was a rain-curtailed fixture. Due to persistent rain, the match was reduced to 12 overs per side. Nellai Royal Kings skipper Baba Indrajith won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Dindigul Dragons got off to a flying start thanks to their openers in Vishal Vaidhya (45) and skipper Hari Nishanth (37). The duo were going at above 10 runs per over but their dismissals in the eighth over led to a mini-collapse. The side finished their innings on 130/5. Sri Neranjan was the pick of the bowlers for the Royal Kings as he finished with three wickets.

The Royal Kings had a shaky start to the chase. They lost both their openers inside the first five overs. Baba Aparajith and Sanjay Yadav joined hands and led the recovery work.

The duo played brilliantly and put up a solid unbeaten partnership to take their side across the line. Both Aparajith (59) and Yadav (55*) scored fifties to help chase down the total with one over to spare. Lakshminarayanan Vignesh and Karaparambil Monish picked up a wicket each although their side failed to defend the total.

Nellai Royal Kings make it three in three

The Nellai Royal Kings team in action (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

The Nellai Royals Kings arrived in Dindigul with two wins in two games. The Dragons on the other hand had won one and lost one. After the bowlers restricted the Dragons to 130 in their 12 overs, the batters needed to step up.

Baba Aparajith played a well-composed innings of 59 from 30 balls while Sanjay Yadav played a sensational cameo of 55* off just 19 balls to help the side stay unbeaten. Yadav’s innings comprised of two fours and six maximums.

The Dragons’ bowlers failed to hold their nerves in the later stages of the game as they failed to defend the total. The side suffered another loss and need to be on their toes in their next fixture. The Royal Kings have gone to the top of the table and will look to retain the top spot in their next game.

