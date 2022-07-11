Who won yesterday's TNPL match 2022, SS vs MP - Match 16?

The 16th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 (TNPL) saw the Salem Spartans take on the Madurai Panthers at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Monday, July 11.

After being asked to bat first, the Madurai Panthers’ batters stepped up and contributed well. Rithik Easwaran top-scored with 41 from 27 balls and skipper NS Chaturved also scored 34 as they scored 165 in their 20 overs.

The Spartans picked up seven wickets in total with G Kishoor finishing with three of those. He was well-supported by M Ganesh Moorthi, who chipped in with a couple of scalps.

The Salem Spartans got off to a steady start but the required run-rate kept climbing. The scoreboard pressure resulted in them losing wickets at regular intervals. Their batters never got going as they finished their innings on 126/9, losing the game by 39 runs. Pranav Kumar top-scored with 25* for them but failed to take his side across the line.

Ragupathy Silambarasan for the Panthers starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets with the ball. P Saravanan and B Rocky also chipped in with a couple of wickets each as they defended the total successfully.

Salem Spartans suffer their third straight loss in TNPL

A glimpse of TNPL side Salem Spartans' practice session (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

The Salem Spartans continue to struggle in the competition as they are yet to win a single game. They have played three games so far and lost all of them. They are languishing at the bottom of the TNPL table and need something special to turn the tables around. The Spartans will have to fire in unison to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Madurai Panthers, on the other hand, have registered their fourth win of the competition. They have lost only a single game and have retained their second spot in the points table. They have a good amount of experience on their side and look like a settled unit. The Panthers have looked solid from their first game and are one of the favorites to win this year’s competition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far