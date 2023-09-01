"Whoever says that India-Pakistan is just another game is lying" - Wahab Riaz ahead of IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has accepted that even if the players try as hard as they can, the India-Pakistan encounter cannot be treated as 'just another game' because of the excitement level that the build-up to the game generates.

Over the years, players from both countries have tried to play down the hype created ahead of such a massive encounter. However, Riaz claimed that they say it just because they do not want the pressure of the occasion to get to them.

Speaking to Zalmi TV, here's what Wahab Riaz had to say about the India vs Pakistan games:

"Whoever says that India-Pakistan is just another game is lying. The players say this just to deflect the pressure that comes on them and to show that they aren't under any pressure. But you need butterflies in your stomach to get the best out of yourself.

"I will never forget the 2011 semifinal atmosphere. It was my first game against India and I was just visualizing of picking wickets. The excitement of Pakistan-India match is completely different."

Riaz also suggested the bowling attack that India should go in with against Pakistan, adding:

"I will play with five proper bowlers who can bowl 10 overs each. In one-day cricket you need a sixth bowling option and mainly you need wickets. So I will play all of Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Jadeja."

Wahab Riaz on conditions for IND vs PAK match in Kandy

Wahab Riaz believes dew will play a massive factor in Kandy and reckons that the pitch will be good for batting. He has featured in the Lanka Premier League in those conditions and feels the team that will bat second will have an edge.

On this, Riaz stated:

"Kandy pitch will have bounce but it is generally a good batting track. There is a massive issue with dew and I know it since I played in the Lanka Premier League last year. So obviously the team who bats second will have the advantage."

If India bat second, it will be interesting to see how they tackle the new-ball threat from Pakistan under the lights.