"Whoever wins this Test will win the Ashes" - Michael Vaughan makes bold prediction ahead of Day 5 of the Ashes opener

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently claimed that the winner of the ongoing first Ashes Test between arch-rivals Australia and England would go on to win the series.

The highly anticipated first Test is tantalizingly poised entering Day 5 at Edgbaston, with both teams standing a fair chance of going 1-0 up in the best-of-five series.

Australia are currently 107/3 with Usman Khawaja and Scott Boland at the crease, requiring a further 174 runs for victory.

Speaking to the BBC Test Match special ahead of Day 5, Michael Vaughan said:

"It all comes down to today - it will define this Ashes series. If England get the win, then Ben Stokes will continue to go ultra aggressive. If England lose they face so many questions about the declaration, their batting approach at times."

"If Australia lose, then Pat Cummins is under the spotlight and there are questions about spreading the field. There will be fingers pointed to whoever loses. I think whoever wins this Test will win the Ashes," he added.

Despite Vaughan's claim, it is worth remembering that winning the opening Test in England hasn't always resulted in series wins for Australia.

The visitors won the first Test in the 2005 and the 2019 Ashes series, yet suffered defeat in 2005 and had to settle for a stalemate in 2019.

The ongoing Test has lived up to the pre-match billing, with the fortunes fluctuating throughout the first four days, setting it up for possibly a thrilling climax.

Despite rain washing out the first session on Day 5, the weather has seemingly improved, and play could begin anytime during the post-lunch session.

The 2023 Edgbaston Test: A similar script to the 2005 Ashes Test at the same venue

England players rejoice after the thrilling victory at Edgbaston in 2005

Heading into Day 5 of the first Test of Ashes 2023, several discussions have centered around the similarities of the ongoing Test at Edgbaston with that of the famous Test of Ashes 2005 at the same venue.

While it has been 18 years removed since arguably the most incredible Ashes series was played, memories of the second Test at Edgbaston remain fresh among ardent cricket fans around the globe.

In that series, Australia had hammered England in the opening Test by 239 runs at Lords and were looking to take control of the series heading into the Edgbaston Test.

However, a freak injury to their spearhead Glenn Mcgrath on the morning of the Test match, coupled with a surprising decision to field first at the toss by Ricky Ponting, provided England with a window to come back into the series.

The hosts pounced on the opportunity, scoring 407 in their first innings at a scoring rate of over five runs per over by the end of Day 1. An inspired bowling performance followed suit, resulting in them bowling out the Aussies for 308.

England suffered a collapse in the second innings before star all-rounder Andrew Flintoff scored a spectacular 73 to help them set Australia a target of 282 in the final innings.

Australia were off to a solid start, similar to the ongoing Test, adding 47 for the opening wicket. However, a sensational bowling performance by the England bowlers all but dented Australia's hopes, with the visitors struggling at 175/8 at the end of Day 3.

However, defiant lower-order batting by Shane Warne, Brett Lee, and Michael Kasprowicz took Australia within reach of an improbable victory on the fourth morning.

There were tense faces in the crowd, with the shoulders of several England players dropping when Steve Harmison produced a sharp bouncer that took the edge of Kasprowicz's bat into the hands of wicket-keeper Geraint Jones.

England won the thriller by two runs and evened up the series at one apiece, and the players, led by skipper Michael Vaughan, went on a wild celebratory run.

The result propelled England to an incredible 2-1 series win over the champion Aussie side, forcing most cricket lovers to label it the best Test series ever played.

