Why the BCCI lost its golden tick on X

The official X [formerly Twitter] handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lost its golden tick after deciding to participate in the Indian government’s 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.

The BCCI decided to change its display picture after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to change their profile pictures on social media to the Indian flag ahead of the 77th Independence Day. The said request was made via a tweet on August 12.

"In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," Modi’s tweet read.

However, as per the policy of X, verified accounts need to use their real names and display pictures. As per the guidelines in place, the BCCI’s X account was verified under the name "BCCI”, while the image of the Indian cricket team logo was its display picture.

After the BCCI changed its display picture to the Indian tricolor to show support for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign', X removed the golden tick from its account.

How will the BCCI get back its golden tick?

As per the guidelines of the social media platform, the 'X' management will now review BCCI's profile. If it concludes that the account fits all of the guidelines, the Indian cricket board will get back its golden tick.

Incidentally, PM Modi has also changed his display picture to the Indian tricolor as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'. However, he did not lose his tick.

Earlier, the BCCI had a blue tick when X was Twitter. Elon Musk brought in new rules after acquiring the social media platform. As per the updated policy, certified and official companies get golden ticks.

As for the BCCI, it comes under the category of an autonomous institution and hence got a golden tick.

The BCCI will soon be hosting the 2023 ODI World Cup from October 5 to November 19. The Indian team’s preparations for the mega event suffered a setback as they went down 2-3 in the five-match T20I series in West Indies that concluded on Sunday.