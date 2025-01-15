“Why are you comparing Shubman Gill to Babar Azam?” - Former Pakistan cricketer draws parallels between two batters ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali seemed displeased when asked to compare between Shubman Gill and Babar Azam. His comments came as Gill and Babar prepare for the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting next month.

Basit was unfazed by Gill being compared to Babar in the first place. The former Men in Green cricketer then stated that he would pick Babar over Gill when it comes to the Test and ODI format.

However, talking about the T20 format, he said that he would go with Gill over Babar. Basit Ali made the comments in a recent video shared on his YouTube channel.

"Why are you comparing Shubman Gill to Babar Azam? Tell me in which format? Babar in Test, Babar in one day, T20 Gill. This is my answer for all formats," he stated.

Trending

He was also asked to compare Virender Sehwag and Matthew Hayden as to who was the more dangerous batter between the two. Basit reckoned that Sehwag was more dangerous as he did not spare the opposition in all three formats.

"Sehwag was dangerous. Be it in Tests, One day or T20, he used to blow away the opponents in every format. Matthew Hayden was good on bouncy tracks," he opined.

Shubman Gill and Babar Azam's numbers across formats

As Basit Ali was asked to compare Shubman Gill and Babar Azam, he picked Babar in Tests and ODIs while going for Gill in T20s.

Looking at their numbers, Gill has played 32 Tests so far. He has scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 with five hundreds and seven fifties to his name. As for Babar, he has played 57 Tests, amassing 4190 runs at an average of 44.10 with nine hundreds and 29 fifties.

Coming to ODIs, Gill has played 47 matches and has scored 2328 runs at an average of 58.20 with six tons and 13 half-centuries. On the other hand, Babar has played 123 ODIs, scoring 5957 runs at an average of 56.73 with 19 hundreds and 34 fifties.

Gill has played 21 T20Is, scoring 578 runs with a strike rate of 139.27, including a hundred and three fifties. Babar, meanwhile, has played 128 T20Is, scoring 4223 runs with a strike rate of 129.22. He has three hundreds and 36 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news