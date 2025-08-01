Why are England players and fans wearing white headbands on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test? [In Pictures]

The England cricket team and some of their fans wore white headbands to pay tribute to Graham Thorpe on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval in London. England Cricket's X handle posted a picture of their playing XI of the ongoing Oval Test, with all the players wearing white headbands with 'GT' written on them.Thorpe, who played for England in 100 Tests and 82 ODIs, tragically died by suicide in August 2024 after suffering from severe depression and anxiety (via BBC). He also represented Surrey from 1988 to 2005, and his contribution to English cricket is now being celebrated as &quot;Day for Thorpey&quot;.During his playing tenure, Thorpe made over 8000 runs for England and also served the national team in a coaching capacity. He was released from the coaching position after the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia.The late cricketer was named as Afghanistan's head coach after being released by the English management, but never took up the role.Team India manage to add only 20 runs to their overnight total as England finish the job quicklyGus Atkinson took a fifer on his Test return. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, India resumed their innings on Day 2 at The Kia Oval at 204/6, with Karun Nair and Washington Sundar set. However, Josh Tongue got the better of Nair for 57, and Gus Atkinson removed Sundar for 26, to give the visitors an early jolt.Atkinson, playing his first Test of the series, went on to complete his fifer by dismissing Prasidh Krishna for a duck. Team India were bowled out for 224.Notably, the hosts began Day 2 at The Oval with one man down as Chris Woakes was announced to play no further part in the Test due to a suspected shoulder dislocation while fielding on the opening day.As far as India's batting performance goes, only one player managed a fifty-plus score, while only two moved past 20s as they struggled to adapt to a bowler-friendly surface.The hosts currently lead the series by 2-1.