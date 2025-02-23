Why is Fakhar Zaman not playing today’s IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match?

Pakistan's top-order batter Fakhar Zaman is not playing their Champions Trophy clash against arch-rivals India on Sunday, February 23 in Dubai. He was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an oblique injury during the hosts' opening game against New Zealand on Wednesday, February 19.

Ad

Fakhar was forced off the field after only two balls of the game against the Black Caps. It all happened after Will Young drove Shaheen Afridi's ball towards the cover, and the 34-year-old set off in a pursuit to save the boundary.

Although Fakhar Zaman dived and saved one run for the side, he immediately felt discomfort in his lower back, and returned to the dressing room with the physio.

The southpaw didn't open with Babar Azam, as Pakistan were made to chase 321. He instead came in at No. 4, struggled to run between the wickets, and could not make full use of his power-hitting with the fielders stationed near the fence.

Ad

Trending

Zaman slammed four boundaries through his knock of 24 off 41, before being clean bowled by Michael Bracewell. In the end, Pakistan were bundled out for 260 and lost by 60 runs.

The following day saw ICC officially announcing Imam-ul-Haq as the injury replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Zaman played an impressive knock of 114 off 106 balls in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India, which helped the Men in Green post 338 and win by 180 runs.

Fakhar Zaman vows to make a stronger comeback

Fakhar Zaman took to Instagram to post a motivational message after being ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He backed Pakistan to win the tournament and hoped to make a stronger comeback.

Ad

Here's what Zaman posted on Instagram:

“Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback."

Ad

So far, Zaman has represented Pakistan in 86 ODIs and garnered 3,651 runs at a prolific average of 46.21, with 11 centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback