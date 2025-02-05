"Why are you giving him two innings?" - Former Pakistan batter’s huge statement on Babar Azam ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Basit Ali has slammed the Pakistani team management for giving ace batter Babar Azam two innings in the side's intra-squad practice match in Lahore ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Babar opened the batting in the game but perished to left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in the very first over for a duck.

While Babar was out LBW without opening his account, the right-handed batter got another chance to bat in the practice match. Basit, a former Pakistan cricketer, was unimpressed by the decision and pointed out that the former captain won't have the luxury of batting twice in a 2025 Champions Trophy match.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit remarked (from 7:14):

"When you have experimented with Babar Azam, then why are you giving him two innings? Will the umpire give not out in the match and he would get another chance? There's no use of these matches and they are a waste of time. It is better to bat in the nets."

It is worth mentioning that with opener Saim Ayub ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Babar Azam is likely to bat at the top of the order for the Men in Green in the ICC event and the preceding tri-nation series against New Zealand and South Africa.

Babar has opened just twice in ODIs so far in his career and has 26 runs to his name at the position. However, he has enjoyed great success as an opener in T20Is, chalking up 2,973 runs across 87 innings at an average of 38.11.

"Four guys returned to the team after two years just because one guy was injured" - Basit Ali on Saim Ayub's absence from Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Pakistan faced a big setback ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, with swashbuckling opening batter Saim Ayub ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Basit opined that Ayub's unavailability forced the Pakistani think tank to press the panic button as they recalled the likes of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah. He added in the aforementioned video (from 9:23):

"Four guys returned to the team after two years just because one guy was injured. This means that Saim was very important. Pakistan pressed the panic button, which should not have happened."

Pakistan have a chance to test their combination ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy as they host New Zealand and South Africa for a tri-nation ODI series. The series commences on Saturday, February 8.

