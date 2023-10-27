Why is Hasan Ali not playing today’s PAK vs SA match of the 2023 World Cup?

Hasan Ali will not be part of the Pakistan team to face South Africa in a crucial 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The pacer has been ruled out of the upcoming contest as he is unwell, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirming the same with a statement on the eve of the contest.

"Fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for Pakistan's match against South Africa as he is unwell," the statement read.

The team management is confident that Hasan Ali will make a quick recovery from the setback. It is to be noted that the Pakistan squad had a bout of viral infection during the build-up to their clash against Australia in Bengaluru. However, the infected players were able to recover in time due to the long break in place.

Hasan Ali came into the Pakistan World Cup squad after an injury to Naseem Shah. The right-arm pacer has taken eight wickets in the tournament so far, with four of them coming in the team's win over Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Who is playing instead of Hasan Ali for Pakistan against South Africa?

Pakistan have named fellow pacer Mohammad Wasim Jnr in the playing XI in place of Hasan Ali. The Men in Green have won the toss and have elected to bowl first while naming another change in the form of Mohammad Nawaz coming in for Usama Mir.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said during the toss:

"We'll bat first. Every match is important now and we are focusing on that. All departments we need to improve, fielding especially. We need to stick together and discuss how to get better. I'm happy to do well myself now."

South Africa also come into the game with multiple changes to their winning combination. Skipper Temba Bavuma returns after a bout of illness, while the Proteas have also named Tabraiz Shamsi as the second spinner for the Chennai surface.

Will Pakistan's pace attack manage without Hasan Ali in the crucial fixture against the Proteas? Let us know what you think.