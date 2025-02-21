Why is Heinrich Klaasen not playing today’s AFG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy match?

South Africa and Afghanistan are all set to begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaigns today (February 21). The National Stadium in Karachi will host the third match of the tournament. The two teams are in Group B during the league stage of the Champions Trophy along with Australia and England.

The Proteas will miss the services of their star wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen in this match. He has been ruled out of the match as a precautionary measure due to a left elbow soft tissue injury.

It is a big blow for South Africa as Klaasen has been their premiere batter in white-ball cricket over the past few years. In his absence, Aiden Markram and David Miller are expected to shoulder the burden for the side in the middle order during the match against Afghanistan.

"Will try to post a competitive total" - South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after toss of SA vs AFG Champions Trophy 2025 clash

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest on Friday. He was unsure about the nature of the pitch and expressed optimism about posting a competitive first innings total, saying (via Cricbuzz):

"We will have a bat first. Looks a bit different than what we have been experiencing here, not sure how will it react. Will try to post a competitive total on the board. I have a lot of confidence in our bowling attack, today we have gone for a lone spinner and the rest are seamers."

Here are the playing XIs of both teams for the third Champions Trophy 2025 match:

South Africa playing XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad.

