Why is Imad Wasim not playing today's PAK vs USA 2024 T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim is not a part of the team's playing XI for their 2024 T20 World Cup clash against the United States of America (USA) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 6. This contest officially kickstarts the campaign for the Men in Green in Group B of the tournament.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam confirmed during the pre-match press conference itself that Imad Wasim would be unavailable for their opener due to a side strain. The same injury had apparently kept him out of the final T20I in the recent away series against England.

Subsequently, Imad Wasim was absent from the team sheet as Pakistan were put into bat first by USA skipper Monank Patel.

"We would have also bowled first. It is a morning match, the pitch is fresh and we will look to put the runs on the board. Good to see sun is out, we haven't seen sunshine for the last 3-4 days. He (Imad) has an injury but we will cover it up by playing the four fast bowlers," Babar Azam said during the toss

He is expected to recover from his injury in time for the crucial tie against India on Sunday, June 9, in New York and could be available for the remaining matches as well.

The all-rounder had reversed his international retirement and was selected by Pakistan for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He marked his return through the home series against New Zealand a couple of months ago.

How does Pakistan's bowling attack look without Imad Wasim in the playing XI

As Babar mentioned during the toss, Pakistan have gone pace-heavy in terms of their bowling combination. All four of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf mark their presence in the playing XI. In the spin department, the Men in Green have Shadab Khan as a lone frontline option, but they can turn to Iftikhar Ahmed's part-time off-spin if needed.

As far as the remainder of the playing XI goes, Pakistan have included Azam Khan, despite the recent criticism surrounding the player. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will continue to open the batting, with Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman forging the backbone of the batting unit.

