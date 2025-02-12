Why are India and England wearing green armbands in today’s IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI? 

The ongoing third ODI of the three-match series between India and England is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

Interestingly, players from both India and England are wearing green armbands in today's third ODI. Both the teams are wearing green armbands to support BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) initiative "Donate Organs, Save Lives," as per an official statement.

The initiative is spearheaded by none other than ICC (International Cricket Council) Chairman Mr. Jay Shah.

"On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative - "Donate Organs, Save Lives". Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all - the gift of life. One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let's come together and make a difference!," Shah had earlier written on X (formerly Twitter).

Trending

Expand Tweet

Captains Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma can be seen sporting the green armbands during the toss below -

Expand Tweet

India make three changes for 3rd ODI against England

Meanwhile, India have made three changes to their side for the ongoing third ODI against England in Ahmedabad. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammad Shami have been rested after having played the first two games.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy, however, had to miss out unfortunately due to a sore calf. All-rounder Washington Sundar, spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh have replaced Jadeja, Shami, and Varun in the side for the third ODI.

India had already pocketed the series 2-0 coming into the final ODI. They beat England by four wickets in the first game in Nagpur where they successfully chased down 249 runs.

In the second game in Cuttack, the Men In Blue once again defeated England by four wickets, scaling down a target of 305 runs. Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, India will aim to finish the series on a high and complete a whitewash to carry momentum into the marquee ICC event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news