Why is the Indian women’s team wearing pink jersey in today’s IND vs AUS 2025 3rd ODI?

The Indian Women’s team are donning pink jerseys in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia to promote breast cancer awareness. The match is underway at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, September 20.Earlier in the day, the team’s official X account (@BCCIWomen) had shared a post to announce the same, writing:“Thanks a Dot! #TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness, in partnership with @SBILife.”Meanwhile, the series is set up for a thrilling conclusion. In the first game on Sunday, September 14, in New Chandigarh, the visitors dominated with a commanding eight-wicket win, chasing down 282 in 44.1 overs.The hosts bounced back in the second game on Wednesday, September 17, at the same stadium, securing a comprehensive 102-run victory after posting 292, leveling the series 1-1 ahead of the final match in New Delhi.Australia make two changes for the series final, while India remains unchangedAustralia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and chose to bat first, making two changes with Grace Harris and Kim Garth replacing Annabel Sutherland and Darcie Brown. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side retained the same playing XI from their previous winning game and said at the toss:“We talk about playing good cricket, doesn't matter what we do first or second. Playing our best cricket, that is something that always keeps us in the game. Want to go in with the same positive mindset today. Same XI for us,” [via Cricbuzz].Playing XI of both sides:India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur.Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.