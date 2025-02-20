Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing 2025 Champions Trophy?

Team India's pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the side's playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. His absence left many uninformed fans puzzled.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy due to a back injury. The speedster sustained the injury during the fifth and final Test of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier this year.

The 31-year-old, who was also the stand-in captain for the Test, didn't bowl in the fourth innings due to back spasms. While he was named in India's preliminary squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, the team management ultimately decided not to rush his return.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed through an official statement on February 11 that Bumrah won't take part in the ICC event because of a lower back injury. The Indian board's statement read:

"Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury."

India are placed in Group A of the 2025 Champions Trophy alongside Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan. They will face arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, while their contest against New Zealand will take place on May 2.

The eight-team ODI tournament is being hosted by defending champions Pakistan. However, all the matches featuring India will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India refused to send their team to their neighboring nation due to security concerns.

Who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad?

Right-arm seamer Harshit Rana was added to India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the competition. Mohammed Siraj seemed to be another frontrunner for the spot but the Indian think tank went ahead with Rana.

Bumrah was in terrific form before getting injured. He stole the show with his bowling exploits in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, picking up 32 wickets across nine innings at an average of 13.06. He was also adjudged the Player of the Series for his stunning performances.

India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

