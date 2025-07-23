Why is Karun Nair not playing today’s ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

Team India's Karun Nair has sparked several discussions over the past week about his place in the playing XI for the all-important fourth Test against England, starting in Manchester today (July 23). The 33-year-old returned to the Indian Test side after eight years, thanks to his incredible domestic performances.However, Nair has struggled to capitalize on his second innings with no half-centuries in the opening three Tests. The right-hander has gotten starts in five out of the six innings but failed to convert them into a substantial score on each occasion.Unfortunately for the veteran batter, the Indian management has possibly run out of patience, as he has been left out of the side for the Manchester Test.Skipper Shubman Gill confirmed the changes to India's playing XI at the toss, saying (via Cricbuzz):&quot;Good toss to lose. The way we've played in the last three Tests has been outstanding. Some crunch moments we've lost, but we've won more sessions than them. You need a bit of a break. All three Tests were intense. Looks like a good surface. Nice and hard. There's some forecast around for the four-five days. Three changes: Sai Sudharsan comes in place of Karun. Kamboj and Shardul are in as well for Akash Deep and Reddy who are injured.&quot;Nair has scored only 131 runs in six innings in the ongoing series at an average of under 22. He batted at No. 6 in the series opener before moving up to No. 3 in the last two Tests.Meanwhile, his replacement, Sai Sudharsan, played the opening Test at Leeds, scoring 0 and 30 in the two innings.Team India look to avoid series defeat in Karun Nair's absence View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKarun Nair's struggles with the bat have played a massive role in India finding themselves in a 1-2 hole after three Tests against England. The visitors failed to defend 371 in the opening Test at Leeds, losing by five wickets. They bounced back with a stunning maiden Test win at Edgbaston by 336 runs in the second game. However, in a hard-fought third Test at Lord's, India succumbed in their final day run-chase of 193, losing by 22 runs. The result has placed India in a must-win situation in the Manchester outing to avoid a series defeat. Their last Test series win in England came back in 2007, with Rahul Dravid captaining the side.