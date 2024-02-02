Why is KL Rahul not playing in today's 2nd India vs England Test?

KL Rahul, India's best batter in the Test series opener against England in Hyderabad, won't be part of the team's playing 11 for the second match in Vizag. After the Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the wicketkeeper had complained of pain in his right quadriceps.

It's a massive blow to the team after conceding a narrow but telling 28-run defeat to go 1-0 down in the five-match home series. Rahul looked excellent while batting at number four in the first innings. He had to take the position because its usual occupant, Virat Kohli, was absent due to personal reasons.

After quick wickets fell in the top order, he steadied India's ship to score 86 (123) with eight fours and a couple of sixes. The innings was praised for being paced at the right tempo but the Karnataka batter was criticized for being a bit too aggressive against the English spinners and losing his wicket in the process.

In the second innings, he looked at ease for his 48-ball 22 but got out LBW to Joe Root's off-spin. India collapsed to just 202 and fell short of the target.

Who has replaced KL Rahul in India's playing 11?

Although Sarfaraz Khan was named as KL Rahul's replacement in the squad, Rajat Patidar was called up before him as a cover for Kohli. Thus, Rohit Sharma and company have gone with the latter for the available spot.

Replacing two big names in Indian cricket when your team is trailing in the series is not an easy situation to make your Test debut in. However, Patidar has over 5000 runs in 55 First Class games at an average of 45.97 with 12 centuries and 22 fifties. He is in excellent form too, having scored a fighting century for India 'A' against England Lions recently.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App