Why is Maheesh Theekshana not playing today’s SA vs SL match of 2023 World Cup?

Sri Lanka are facing South Africa in their first 2023 ODI World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. Sri Lanka’s preparations for the tournament have been affected badly due to fitness issues in the camp.

In another setback for the Lankans, off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the team’s opening match against South Africa. The 23-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during the Asia Cup and is yet to fully recover.

Sri Lankan head coach Chris Silverwood confirmed Theekshana’s unavailability for the team’s opening World Cup match against South Africa during a press conference on Friday.

"Theekshana is still recovering from a hamstring injury, so he won't be available for this game. But we expect him to be available very soon. The rest of them are fine," Silverwood said.

The Sri Lankan spinner injured himself during his side’s thrilling last-ball win against Pakistan in the must-win Asia Cup Super 4 clash. He subsequently missed the final of the tournament against India in which the Lankans ended up getting hammered by 10 wickets.

In some better news for Sri Lanka, experienced batter Kusal Perera and skipper Dasun Shanaka were declared fit for the World Cup clash against South Africa.

Maheesh Theekshana’s impressive ODI record

Sri Lanka will miss the services of Theekshana in their opening 2023 World Cup encounter against the Proteas since he has been a key component of the team ever since he made his international debut.

The 23-year-old has so far featured in 27 one-day matches in which he has claimed 44 wickets at an average of 23.45 and an excellent economy rate of 4.50.

He has four four-wicket hauls to his name, with a best of 4/25 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in July 2023.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup match: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to field first. Here are the playing XIs for the match:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha.