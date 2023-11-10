Why is Marco Jansen are not playing in today's SA vs AFG match of 2023 World Cup?

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen finds himself out of the playing XI for the team's final 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage encounter against Afghanistan on at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The Proteas have already qualified for the semi-finals and are scheduled to face Australia at Eden Gardens on November 16 for a spot in the final. The Temba Bavuma-led side will be keen on heading into the crucial tie with some momentum under their belt, especially after their morale-crushing loss to Team India recently.

Keeping the crucial upcoming contest in mind, South Africa have decided to rest Marco Jansen. Naming Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo in the playing XI, Bavuma said during the toss after Afghanistan opted to bat first:

"Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen have been rested. Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo come into the side. The pitch may be slow and it might turn in the later part of the match. We are expecting the ball to nip a bit and we will see whether the dew comes in the evening."

Afghanistan will have to score 500 runs in the first innings to remain in the hunt for the semi-finals and win the contest by an astronomical 439-run margin to usurp New Zealand from the fourth spot in the points table.

Marco Jansen has picked up 17 wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup

The left-arm seamer has played a vital role in South Africa's dominant run in the 2023 ODI World Cup league stage. He has made the most of the new ball by getting it to move both ways, with his tall frame bringing the extra bounce into the picture as well.

He is the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 scalps. Only Dilshan Madushanka and Adam Zampa have taken more wickets than the South African all-rounder.

Jansen, however, had a game to forget against India at the Eden Gardens. He faced an early onslaught by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and ended with dismal figures of 1-94 in 9.4 overs.

Jansen was not originally intended to bowl more than nine overs in the first innings but had to step in for the injured Lungi Ngidi in the final over.

Who will win the clash between Afghanistan and South Africa in the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.