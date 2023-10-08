Why is Marcus Stoinis not playing today’s IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match? 

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is not taking part in Sunday's 2023 World Cup match against India due to a hamstring injury. He didn't participate in either of Australia's warm-up matches because of the injury and hasn't recovered yet.

"Touch and go" was the phrase used by both Australian captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald while speaking about him in the leadup to the game. Both also said that he was being assessed but still had to clear fitness tests.

"We'll announce a team tomorrow at the toss. Stoinis, yeah, still touch and go. He's going to have a run out soon, but probably up against it. He's got to jump through a few hoops. Yeah, we'll see," Cummins said on Friday.

Speaking about Stoinis the previous day, McDonald said:

"He's got a slight hamstring complaint at this stage, so that's why he missed the practice games and he'll be touch and go for the first game against India."

He added:

"We've got the main session today and then another hit out tomorrow, so he'll go through his work there and we'll see whether he's available for selection for game one but at the moment he wasn't fit and available for those practice games."

Stoinis' absence is a big blow to Australia. They not only see him as the finisher but also as a key filler to bowl important overs. He has 438 runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 87.08 plus 13 wickets from 18 matches against India.

Who has replaced Marcus Stoinis in Australia's playing 11?

Cameron Green has taken the vacant place in Australia's batting order. He'll partner Glenn Maxwell as the big-hitter in the lower order. Green has played 20 ODIs for Australia, scoring 379 runs at 34.45 and picking 16 wickets.

Australia will play their next World Cup ODI against South Africa on October 12.