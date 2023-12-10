Why was the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers match in BBL 2023-24 abandoned after 6.5 overs?

In an interesting turn of events, the fourth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 between Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong was called off after just 41 deliveries in the first innings.

The fifth ball of the seventh over from Renegades pacer Will Sutherland bounced viciously off a full length, leaving everyone in a bit of a shock. The venue saw a lot of rain on Saturday and some water slipped under the covers near the right-hander's off-stump on one end, making the ball bounce capriciously a few times.

The umpires got together for a discussion and halted the play for around 20 minutes. Cricket Australia arranged a quick meeting and the match was eventually called off with the pitch being deemed too dangerous for the players.

"Well I guess the last delivery behaved quite dangerously and that is reason we have called off," one of the umpires told the broadcasters. "When we stared off, after having a look at the conditions it looked okay. Also for the first few overs it was fine but then things started to go south and then the last delivery was too much. We cleared the players about the situation and informed them about the decision we are about to take. The players' feedback was similar to what we thought."

The Scorchers, playing the first game of the BBL 2023-24, came out trying to put the pitch behind their minds and attack. A few balls bounced awkwardly but that didn't play too big a role in the wickets of Stephen Eskinazi and Cooper Connolly.

Aaron Hardie played and missed a few and got hit on his abdomen a couple of times as well. But it was the Sutherland over where the full balls bounced more than the short ones that eventually alarmed the umpires enough to make a call.

The players took it well but a ring of boos sounded in the decent crowd gathered to watch the match.

"It's a shame" - Renegades' Aaron Finch on the halt of play

In the phase where the match was halted for the umpires to have a discussion, players from both sides signed a few autographs for the fans. Renegades' Aaron Finch thanked the crowd for their support and gave his views on the situation.

"Similar things have happened in England and once in India. It's a shame because we had so much rain yesterday and the ground's on a slope. Can't remember anything like that happening (talk of the pitch being rolled again). It must be a protocol to involve CA. We want to get it back on as well. In the meantime, we'll sign some autographs. We appreciate the support," he said.

The Scorchers have a lopsided record against the Renegades in the BBL and this abandoned match allowed the latter to get away with a point.

