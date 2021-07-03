Why Mohammad Hafeez was not awarded a central contract by PCB

Mohammad Hafeez was one of the biggest exclusions as the Pakistan Cricket Board announced its central contract list for the 2021-22 season. Reportedly, the 41-year-old missed out on a contract because his relationship with the PCB isn’t at its best.

The PCB announced its men’s central contract list for the coming year on July 2. A total of 20 players were awarded contracts by the PCB, with Mohammad Hafeez missing out on one.

A report in Cricket Pakistan has now detailed why Mohammad Hafeez was not offered a central contract by the PCB.

According to the publication, some PCB officials weren’t impressed with Mohammed Hafeez’s decision to reject a Category C contract earlier this year. The PCB had offered Mohammed Hafeez the contract in February, but the cricketer rejected it with reports suggesting he was unhappy at being offered the lowest grade of contract.

Cricket Pakistan revealed that Mohammad Hafeez’s poor form and age prompted the PCB to refrain from offering the veteran cricketer a central contract for the 2021-22 season.

Mohammad Hafeez has struggled in recent months

Mohammad Hafeez enjoyed a stellar 2020 season for Pakistan, notching up 415 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 152.57. But the 41-year-old has struggled for form since then, with Mohammad Hafeez managing just 65 runs in seven games in 2021. His strike rate has dropped to a paltry 103.17 as well, with Hafeez’s top score being 32 in 2021.

However, Mohammad Hafeez enjoyed a much better outing for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021. He scored 271 runs in ten games at an average of 33.87, ending up as the second-highest run-getter for the franchise.

Sources close to Mohammad Hafeez confirmed to Cricket Pakistan that the iconic cricketer has no retirement plans despite the contract snub. According to them, Mohammad Hafeez would have readily accepted a better contract if he was offered one.

