Why is Nitish Kumar Reddy not playing today’s ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 23, 2025 15:04 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Nitish Kumar Reddy will miss India's must-win fourth Test at Manchester [Credit: Getty]

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will miss the crucial fourth Test against England, starting at Manchester today (July 23). The 22-year-old played the second and third Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's after missing the series opener at Leeds.

Ad

However, Nitish suffered a knee injury during training in the build-up to the fourth Test, ruling him out of the rest of the series. The visitors enter the Manchester outing in must-win territory to harbor hopes of a series victory.

After levelling the five-match series with a 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston, India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run loss at Lord's. Meanwhile, Nitish struggled in his first match of the series - second Test at Edgbaston, with bat and ball.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The youngster scored only two runs across the two innings and went wicketless with the ball despite India's historic win. Nitish bounced back in the third Test with 43 runs across the two innings and two vital wickets in the first innings, followed by another wicket in the second innings.

"Do not think Nitish not being there will create much imbalance" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Ad

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Nitish Kumar Reddy's absence will not hurt India's balance in the all-important fourth Test against England at Manchester. The youngster enjoyed an incredible start to his Test career, with a century in only his fourth game at Melbourne in the previous series in Australia.

The 22-year-old boasts an impressive record in his still-young Test career, averaging over 28 with the bat and 37.62 with the ball in seven matches.

Ad
"I do not think it will create much imbalance or the Indian team will suddenly become weak because Nitish Kumar Reddy helped as a bowler in the last match but Akash Deep was off colour. I do not think Nitish not being there will create much imbalance. Maybe India should replace him with a pure batter because we have seen collapses in the previous game, and we were slightly short of batting in that run-chase," said Manjrekar (via India Today).

Nitish Kumar Reddy aside, India also made two other changes from the Lord's encounter, with Akash Deep and Karun Nair missing out. Anshul Kamboj, Shardul Thakur, and Sai Sudharsan have replaced the trio for the Manchester encounter.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications