Why is Nitish Kumar Reddy not playing today’s ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will miss the crucial fourth Test against England, starting at Manchester today (July 23). The 22-year-old played the second and third Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's after missing the series opener at Leeds.However, Nitish suffered a knee injury during training in the build-up to the fourth Test, ruling him out of the rest of the series. The visitors enter the Manchester outing in must-win territory to harbor hopes of a series victory.After levelling the five-match series with a 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston, India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run loss at Lord's. Meanwhile, Nitish struggled in his first match of the series - second Test at Edgbaston, with bat and ball.The youngster scored only two runs across the two innings and went wicketless with the ball despite India's historic win. Nitish bounced back in the third Test with 43 runs across the two innings and two vital wickets in the first innings, followed by another wicket in the second innings.&quot;Do not think Nitish not being there will create much imbalance&quot; - Sanjay Manjrekar Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes Nitish Kumar Reddy's absence will not hurt India's balance in the all-important fourth Test against England at Manchester. The youngster enjoyed an incredible start to his Test career, with a century in only his fourth game at Melbourne in the previous series in Australia.The 22-year-old boasts an impressive record in his still-young Test career, averaging over 28 with the bat and 37.62 with the ball in seven matches.&quot;I do not think it will create much imbalance or the Indian team will suddenly become weak because Nitish Kumar Reddy helped as a bowler in the last match but Akash Deep was off colour. I do not think Nitish not being there will create much imbalance. Maybe India should replace him with a pure batter because we have seen collapses in the previous game, and we were slightly short of batting in that run-chase,&quot; said Manjrekar (via India Today).Nitish Kumar Reddy aside, India also made two other changes from the Lord's encounter, with Akash Deep and Karun Nair missing out. Anshul Kamboj, Shardul Thakur, and Sai Sudharsan have replaced the trio for the Manchester encounter.