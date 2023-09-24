Why Pat Cummins is not playing today's IND vs AUS ODI in Indore?

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been rested for the second ODI against India at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24. In his absence, Steve Smith is leading the visitors. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood has replaced Cummins in the playing XI.

At the toss, Smith stressed they want to test their strength ahead of the ODI World Cup in India. He told Jio Cinema:

“It's pretty warm. Looks a nice wicket, fancy chasing. If it (dew) comes in, it'll help while chasing. We want to win but we also want to try out a different combination. We've got a few changes.”

The Aussies have also made two other changes in the form of wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and debutant Spencer Johnson. The duo replaced Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis in the playing XI.

Cummins had finished with figures of 1/44 in the last ODI. He also scored 21* off nine balls.

Steve Smith opts to field as Pat Cummins rested in must win game

Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field in the second ODI against India on Sunday. The Aussies are playing a do-or-die game, having lost the opener by five wickets.

On the other hand, KL Rahul led India made a solitary change in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the game. Prasidh Krishna replaced him in the playing XI.

At the toss, Rahul said:

“We only have one change from the last game. Jasprit is rested, and Prasidh comes in.”

In a statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said:

“Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI. Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot.”

Teams:

Australia XI: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson.

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.