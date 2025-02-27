“Why do people love Ronaldo?” - Mohammad Amir’s massive praise for Virat Kohli after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has praised India's ace batter Virat Kohli, comparing him with football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, after his century against Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The 36-year-old overcame poor form to score an unbeaten 100, helping India pull off a six-wicket win against their arch-rivals on February 23 in Dubai.

It was Kohli's 51st ODI century and his 82nd across formats, as India qualified for the semifinals with a second win in as many games. The champion batter also reached the 14,000-run mark in ODIs, becoming only the third player to reach the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Talking about Kohli, Amir said (via India Today):

"Why do people love Ronaldo? Why do they love Messi? If I talk about Ronaldo, especially, look at his lifestyle. Look at his charity work, his work ethic, and his fitness. He is a complete package. Likewise, Virat Kohli is a complete package."

He added:

"Why is he a role model for many, even in Pakistan? The country doesn't matter. Whether he is from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, or England-a role model can be from anywhere. For this generation, Virat Kohli is an inspiration. All those youngsters who want to be cricketers, who want to be batters, should follow Virat Kohli's footsteps."

Kohli and Amir have enjoyed several battles against each other over the years, with the Pakistan pacer famously dismissing the Indian legend in the 2017 Champions Trophy final to help his side win their maiden title.

"His work ethic doesn't change depending on his form" - Mohammad Amir on Virat Kohli

In the same interview, Mohammad Amir further praised Virat Kohli for his consistent work ethic, irrespective of form, even at 36. Kohli is renowned for his incredible fitness and for being a trendsetter in that regard in Indian cricket.

"Virat Kohli is a player for whom age doesn't matter. His work ethic doesn't change depending on his form. He came 90 minutes before for training on the eve of the India vs Pakistan match. Virat Kohli has lived the best life. He might play two or more years in international cricket. But his work ethic is still top-notch. There's no doubting his ability and work ethics," Amir said.

Kohli boasts outstanding numbers in the Champions Trophy, with 651 runs at an average of 93 and a strike rate of over 90.16 in 15 matches. He will look to win his second Champions Trophy title, after top-scoring in India's 2013 triumph.

Kohli will next be in action when India take on New Zealand in their final Group A game in Dubai on Sunday, March 2.

