Why should we play with beggars?: Abhijeet Bhattacharya feels India-Pakistan cricket matches should not happen

Veteran Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya spoke to Sportskeeda recently, and he discussed the future of India vs. Pakistan rivalry in cricket. Both teams have played many thrilling encounters, but they have not competed in a bilateral series since 2012.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Abhijeet Bhattacharya felt there was no need for the Indian cricket team to organize matches against their arch-rivals. In his words, "India should 'maintain its status against beggars."

Pakistan cricket team plays the sport like 'Gilli Danda': Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Political tensions between India and Pakistan have not allowed any bilateral series between the two countries to happen in the last eight years. Besides that, Pakistani players are also not a part of the IPL.

India and Pakistan meet only in multi-nation cricket events, such as the ICC World Cup, the ICC Champions Trophy, the Asia Cup, and the ICC T20 World Cup. When asked if music and sports united people, Abhijeet Bhattacharya replied:

"I feel good when these two things unite people, but it should not unite enemies. No, we don't want to be united."

Talking about Indo-Pakistan cricket rivalry, he continued:

"I think we should maintain our status and dignity. Why should we play with beggars? They play 'Gilli Danda' type cricket. So, let them play."

Since Pakistan are former world champions, T20 World Cup winners, and also Champions Trophy winners, he was asked if he had a different view from that perspective. However, Abhijeet Bhattacharya said:

"That is your lookout. That's not my lookout. I will see only our side. I would rather see Sri Lanka or New Zealand, but not Pakistan."

Bhattacharya concluded by saying that he would never change his view on this matter.