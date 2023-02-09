"Why was he playing like that?" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's extremely slow knock in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Aakash Chopra has questioned KL Rahul for batting extremely cautiously in India's first innings of the first Test against Australia.

Rahul was dismissed for a painstaking 71-ball 20 as Rohit Sharma and Co. finished Day 1 of the Nagpur Test at 77/1. The Indian bowlers earlier dismissed the visitors for 177 after Pat Cummins opted to bat first.

While reflecting on India's innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that the two Indian openers played contrasting knocks, elaborating:

"It was not a 177-run pitch, it was a minimum 275-run pitch, if not a little more. Rohit Sharma validated that. First over - Pat Cummins, ball going. KL Rahul was playing extremely slowly at the other end. Why was he playing like that? That's a question."

Chopra reckons the Indian vice-captain batted slowly as he is fighting for his place in the side, observing:

"The guy has so many shots. Although he is the vice-captain, it is probably playing on his mind that his place is in danger, that he needs to play a little cautiously. KL Rahul is my favorite player, you even say that I am biased, but it was a soft dismissal. He held himself back a little bit."

KL Rahul was preferred over the in-form Shubman Gill for the Nagpur Test. The Karnataka batter hit just one boundary during his 71-ball innings and offered a tame return catch to give Todd Murphy his maiden Test wicket.

"He will not allow Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon to bowl properly" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma batted aggressively on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test. [P/C: BCCI]

On the flip side, Chopra was all praise for Rohit Sharma's attacking knock, saying:

"At the other end - Ro Superhit Sharma. He was reminding me of the match in Chepauk, I think he scored 167 runs against England on an absolute rank turner. He is playing nice sweeps and good shots after stepping out. He will not allow Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon to bowl properly."

The cricketer-turned-commentator expects Ravichandran Ashwin, who was sent in as a nightwatchman, to be among the runs on Day 2, stating:

"Pat Cummins' job is absolutely cut out, he is stuck. By the way, Ravichandran Ashwin came at No. 3. He might be the only nightwatchman in the world who has five Test centuries. I feel Ravichandran Ashwin will also score runs. The Indian team will play the entire day at leisure tomorrow and that's what we want."

Rohit is unbeaten on a 69-ball 56, a knock studded with nine fours and one six. Ashwin has faced five deliveries thus far and is yet to open his account.

